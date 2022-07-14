Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Decreases By 64.7%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the June 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTXAF opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Ampol has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ampol in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

