Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Expands By 19,050.0%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 19,050.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $57.78 on Thursday. ASX has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81.
ASX Company Profile (Get Rating)
