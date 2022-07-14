Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Expands By 19,050.0%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 19,050.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $57.78 on Thursday. ASX has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

