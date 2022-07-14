Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Declines By 64.4%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the June 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCEKF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of BCEKF opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

