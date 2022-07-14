Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Declines By 64.2%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKEPP. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

BKEPP stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.1788 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

