Short Interest in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Decreases By 66.4%

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CTAQ opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

