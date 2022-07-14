Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Declines By 66.5%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,256,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DANOY stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3279 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.
About Danone (Get Rating)
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.
