Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Declines By 66.5%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,256,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DANOY stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Get Danone alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3279 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DANOY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danone from €54.00 ($54.00) to €56.00 ($56.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Danone from €58.00 ($58.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($49.00) to €51.00 ($51.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($56.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Danone (Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.