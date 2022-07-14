Short Interest in Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Rises By 10,200.0%

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 10,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DTGI stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Digerati Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Digerati Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.