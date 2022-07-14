Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Decreases By 65.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1,144.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 1,125,515 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 504.7% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 256,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 213,923 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 330,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 146,473 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,123,000 after buying an additional 136,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 100,322 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

