Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Increases By 13,375.0%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 13,375.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

NASDAQ:FKU opened at $31.04 on Thursday. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.669 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

