Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Expands By 5,000.0%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HLNFF opened at $9.33 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

