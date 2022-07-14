Short Interest in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Drops By 65.2%

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the June 15th total of 118,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATH opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $224.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.33. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $72.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

