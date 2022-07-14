Short Interest in Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Decreases By 64.8%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the June 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OPWEF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Opawica Explorations has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Get Opawica Explorations alerts:

Opawica Explorations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.