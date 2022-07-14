Short Interest in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Increases By 5,094.8%

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a growth of 5,094.8% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PNTM stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Pontem has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Get Pontem alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pontem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 129.3% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.