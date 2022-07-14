Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Drops By 64.2%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the June 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Profire Energy (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
