Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Drops By 64.2%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the June 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Profire Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

