Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Expands By 4,823.1%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a growth of 4,823.1% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.7 days.

REC Silicon ASA stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. REC Silicon ASA has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.48.

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter.

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

