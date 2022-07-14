Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Increases By 13,600.0%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 13,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SOMLY stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $19.91.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Secom had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Secom will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

