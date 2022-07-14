Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Expands By 192,600.0%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, an increase of 192,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,585,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HYSR opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. SunHydrogen has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

