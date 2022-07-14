Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW) Declines By 64.9%

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:SVFAW opened at $0.23 on Thursday. SVF Investment has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.22.
