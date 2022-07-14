Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW) Declines By 64.9%

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:SVFAW opened at $0.23 on Thursday. SVF Investment has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.22.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.