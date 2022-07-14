Short Interest in u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Expands By 387.5%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 387.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised shares of u-blox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 130 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get u-blox alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.08. u-blox has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.