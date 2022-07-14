Short Interest in Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Drops By 81.4%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the June 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBSFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($38.10) to €40.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($55.00) to €53.00 ($53.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

