Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Increases By 6,000.0%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 6,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ultrack Systems stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Ultrack Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
About Ultrack Systems
