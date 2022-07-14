Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Increases By 6,000.0%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 6,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ultrack Systems stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Ultrack Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

