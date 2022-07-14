Short Interest in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Increases By 545.7%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a growth of 545.7% from the June 15th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 110,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in USCB Financial by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of USCB Financial to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ USCB opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $228.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91. USCB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 58.30%. Equities analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

