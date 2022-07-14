Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIA shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.75 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$13.03 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$12.32 and a 12 month high of C$16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$948.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.41.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$174.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 170.18%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

