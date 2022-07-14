Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.37

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 1832934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $991.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 35,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

