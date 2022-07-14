Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.37

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 1832934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SWIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.93.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $991.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIR)
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.
