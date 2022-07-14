Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $145.49 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

