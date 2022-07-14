Simmons Bank Acquires 176 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $6,229,000. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.32.

AMZN opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.78 and a 200 day moving average of $139.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.