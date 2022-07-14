Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.43

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 2563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other Simmons First National news, COO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simmons First National by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after acquiring an additional 79,789 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Simmons First National by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,187 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $1,919,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 615,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

