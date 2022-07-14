Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Down 65.0% in June

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SNLAY opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Sino Land has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

Get Sino Land alerts:

About Sino Land (Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.