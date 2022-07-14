Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 23,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Sinopharm Group stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

Sinopharm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.