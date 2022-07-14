Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 23,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Sinopharm Group stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $14.73.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopharm Group (SHTDY)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.