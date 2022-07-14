Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 54,000 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of C$19.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.
About Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB)
Featured Articles
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Employee Benefits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Employee Benefits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.