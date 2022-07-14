Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 54,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

About Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

