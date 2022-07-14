Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.12

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.12 and traded as low as $13.94. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 3,927 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Smith-Midland ( OTCMKTS:SMID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

