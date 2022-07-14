Snap-on (SNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE SNA opened at $197.17 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 20.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.