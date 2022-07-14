Snap (SNAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Snap has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Snap has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Snap from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $418,072.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,592,969.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,888,638.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

