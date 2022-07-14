Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.91 and last traded at 0.96. Approximately 590,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 849,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOND shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sonder from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.41 by 0.23. The company had revenue of 80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 75.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonder Holdings Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOND. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonder in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonder in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonder in the 1st quarter worth about $13,094,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonder in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000.

About Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

