Sonoco Products (SON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -148.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -502.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

