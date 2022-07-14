South32 Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for South32 in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for South32’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 260 ($3.09) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.04) to GBX 325 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.75.

South32 stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

