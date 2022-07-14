Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $95.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spectrum Brands traded as low as $75.34 and last traded at $75.44, with a volume of 3140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.13.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,978,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,363,000 after buying an additional 312,922 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,137,000 after buying an additional 285,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,648,000 after buying an additional 282,821 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

