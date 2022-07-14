SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK) Short Interest Down 64.2% in June

SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,984,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPK opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. SPK Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

