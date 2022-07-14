St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

