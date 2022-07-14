State Street (NYSE:STT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $65.00. The company traded as low as $60.18 and last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 10763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.36.

STT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 222,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

