State Street (NYSE:STT) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $65.00. The stock traded as low as $60.18 and last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 10763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.36.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 4.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

