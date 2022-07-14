Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.00) to €18.50 ($18.50) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.00) to €18.50 ($18.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
STLA stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
