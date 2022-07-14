Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Talon Metals (TSE:TLO)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 price target on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 125.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE TLO opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.86, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a market cap of C$302.83 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. Talon Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$0.89.

In other Talon Metals news, Director Warren Eric Newfield sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$2,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,045,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,173,368.82.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

