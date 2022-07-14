Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.16

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.16 and traded as low as C$5.90. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$5.97, with a volume of 20,297 shares traded.

RAY.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$414.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.84.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

