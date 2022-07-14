StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTIC opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

