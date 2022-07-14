StockNews.com Upgrades EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) to Hold

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
EVI opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $125.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.88. EVI Industries has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
About EVI Industries (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVI Industries (EVI)
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.