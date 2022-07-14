StockNews.com Upgrades EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) to Hold

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

EVI opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $125.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.88. EVI Industries has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

