StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.64 Per Share

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for StoneX Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will earn $8.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.15. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.81. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 169,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $320,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,679,670.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,820 shares of company stock worth $2,329,163 in the last 90 days. 15.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

