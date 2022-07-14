StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.64 Per Share

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for StoneX Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will earn $8.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.15. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.81. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 169,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $320,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,679,670.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,820 shares of company stock worth $2,329,163 in the last 90 days. 15.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
