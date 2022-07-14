Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 409,505 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £5.56 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Strategic Minerals Company Profile (LON:SML)
