Strs Ohio Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPK opened at $125.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.93 and a 200-day moving average of $132.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $117.41 and a 1-year high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

