Strs Ohio Increases Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,824,000 after buying an additional 194,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,042 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,668,000 after purchasing an additional 49,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $65.46 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

